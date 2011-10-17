KARACHI Oct 17 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed to 86.57/62 to the dollar on Friday compared with Thursday's close of 86.85/90 amid lack of import payments and on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.18 percent, or 21.80 points, higher at 11,988.09. Volume was 92.16 million shares, compared with 91.68 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.23 million on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 166.36 points, or 1.45 percent, at 11,644.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.92 points, or 1.74 percent, at 1,224.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 47.61 points, or 1.82 percent, at 2,667.85.

* Brent crude futures climbed towards $113 on Monday, extending the previous session's sharp gains on hopes European policymakers would reach an agreement to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and help stem a slowdown in oil demand. Brent crude LCOc1 gained 37 cents to $112.60 a barrel at 0218 GMT, after rising to as much as $113. U.S. crude CLc1 increased 52 cents to $87.32.

* Gold was steady on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early September, as investors await concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis that could come out of a European Union summit this weekend. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,682.39 an ounce by 0320 GMT, after rising around 2.5 percent in the previous week.

* FACTBOX- Security developments in Pakistan, Oct 16

* Drone in Pakistan said to kill jailed Egyptian cleric's son

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee firms; o/n rates flat (Reporting by Faisal Aziz)