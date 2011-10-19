KARACHI Oct 19 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is due to hold a fortnightly treasury bills auction on Wednesday.

* The government is expected to announce the name of the new SBP governor soon. Yaseen Anwar is currently the acting governor of the central bank.

* The rupee weakened to 86.67/72 to the dollar on Tuesday, compared with Monday's close of 86.54/59 because of an increase in the import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.53 percent, or 63.36 points, lower at 11,912.19. Volume was 81.15 million shares compared with 79.41 million shares traded on Monday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $60.36 million on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 180.05 points, or 1.58 percent, at 11,577.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 24.52 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,225.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.51 points, or 1.63 percent, at 2,657.43.

* Brent crude dropped below $111 on Tuesday as concerns over demand growth weighed after Moody's Investors Service cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, adding to uncertainty over the euro zone's debt crisis and economic growth. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 31 cents to $110.84 a barrel at 0333 GMT, after slipping to as low as $110.82. U.S. crude CLc1 declined 24 cents to $88.10 a barrel.

* Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, shrugging off the downgrade of Spain's sovereign credit rating, as investors wait for clarity on Europe's plans to tackle the debt crisis at this weekend's European Union summit. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,662.55 an ounce by 0312 GMT, recovering from $1,626.34 hit in the previous session, its lowest in nearly two weeks. U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.7 percent to $1,664.60.

* BREAKING VIEW-India-Pakistan trade deal is but a first step

* Taliban must give up arms before talks-Pakistan

* Pakistan's Sept c/a deficit swells to $908 mln

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates up (Reporting by Faisal Aziz)