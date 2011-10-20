KARACHI Oct 20 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at 86.66/71 to the dollar on Wednesday, little changed from the previous day's close, amid steady import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 2.28 percent, or 271.73 points, lower at 11,640.46. Volume was 112.42 million shares compared with 81.15 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $6.14 million on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.49 points, or 0.65 percent, at 11,501.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.63 points, or 1.28 percent, at 1,209.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 54.41 points, or 2.05 percent, at 2,603.02.

* Brent crude held steady at $108 on Thursday, after plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on worries a failure to come up with a plan to prevent the euro zone's debt crisis from worsening may hurt oil demand growth. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 15 cents to $108.54 a barrel at 0240 GMT, after plunging $2.76 to settle at $108.39 on Wednesday. U.S. crude CLc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 25 cents to $85.86 after dropping $2.23 to settle at $86.11.

* Gold prices fell 1 percent on Thursday, on course for a fourth consecutive session of losses, as worries about whether Europe will achieve a cure for its debt crisis spooked investors.

* Spot gold fell as much as 1 percent to a two-week low of $1,624.39 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,629.11. U.S. gold GCcv1 dropped 1 percent to $1,629.90, on course for its fourth day of decline.

