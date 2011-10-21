KARACHI Oct 21 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to 86.70/76 to the dollar on Thursday, compared with the previous day's close of 86.66/71, amid increased import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 0.38 percent, or 44.69 points, higher to 11,685.15 after falling 2.28 percent on Wednesday. Volume was 75.41 million shares compared with 112.42 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.82 million on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.16 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,541.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.51 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,598.62.

* Brent crude held steady above $109 on Friday, after recovering in the previous session on optimism policymakers will move closer to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting this weekend and stem any slowdown in oil demand. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 26 cents to $109.5 a barrel at 0321 GMT, after rising to as much as $110. U.S. oil CLc1 gained 29 cents to $86.36 a barrel.

* Gold prices rebounded on Friday, boosted by arbitrage buying interest from Shanghai market, but gains could be limited as uncertainty remains on whether European policymakers would agree on a definitive solution to euro zone's debt crisis.Spot gold gained 0.4 percent $1,625.12 an ounce by 0253 GMT, but was headed for a drop of 3.2 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly decline in nearly a month. U.S. gold GCcv1 rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,630.9, before easing to $1,626.90, on course for a 3.3 percent weekly decline.

* Taliban leader Fazlullah vows new war in Pakistan

* Clinton sends clear message to Pakistan on militants

* Antofagasta, Barrick in dispute with Pakistan area

* Pakistan forces kill 34 militants in northwest [ID;nL3E7LK2LK]

* Leak at Pakistan nuclear plant, but no damage

* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $17.20 bln

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates down (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Rebecca Conway)