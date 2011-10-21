KARACHI Oct 21 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee weakened to 86.70/76 to the dollar on
Thursday, compared with the previous day's close of 86.66/71,
amid increased import payments.
* The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 0.38
percent, or 44.69 points, higher to 11,685.15 after falling 2.28
percent on Wednesday. Volume was 75.41 million shares compared
with 112.42 million shares traded on Wednesday.
* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.82 million on
Thursday.
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting
back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where
leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt
crisis would come soon. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 37.16 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,541.78. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 5.51 points, or 0.46 percent,
at 1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.42
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,598.62.
* Brent crude held steady above $109 on Friday, after
recovering in the previous session on optimism policymakers will
move closer to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis at a
meeting this weekend and stem any slowdown in oil demand. Brent
crude LCOc1 fell 26 cents to $109.5 a barrel at 0321 GMT,
after rising to as much as $110. U.S. oil CLc1 gained 29 cents
to $86.36 a barrel.
* Gold prices rebounded on Friday, boosted by arbitrage
buying interest from Shanghai market, but gains could be limited
as uncertainty remains on whether European policymakers would
agree on a definitive solution to euro zone's debt crisis.Spot
gold gained 0.4 percent $1,625.12 an ounce by 0253 GMT, but was
headed for a drop of 3.2 percent from a week earlier, its
biggest weekly decline in nearly a month. U.S. gold GCcv1
rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,630.9, before easing to
$1,626.90, on course for a 3.3 percent weekly decline.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* Taliban leader Fazlullah vows new war in Pakistan
* Clinton sends clear message to Pakistan on militants
* Antofagasta, Barrick in dispute with Pakistan area
* Pakistan forces kill 34 militants in northwest
[ID;nL3E7LK2LK]
* Leak at Pakistan nuclear plant, but no damage
* Pakistan's forex reserves rise to $17.20 bln
* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens; o/n rates down
(Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Rebecca Conway)