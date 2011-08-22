KARACHI Aug 22 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed at 86.85/90 to the dollar -- its weakest ever closing -- down from the previous record low of 86.80/85 on Thursday.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 2.23 percent, or 248.70 points, lower at 10,879.82.Volume was at 41.01 million shares, compared with 41.62 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.76 million on Friday.

* Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S. recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 172.93 points, or 1.57 percent, to end at 10,817.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 17.12 points, or 1.50 percent, to 1,123.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 38.59 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 2,341.84.

* Brent crude LCOc1 dropped more than $2 on Monday to around $106 a barrel on the potential for a resumption of exports from OPEC-member Libya as a six-month civil war there appeared close to an end. Brent crude LCOc1 traded down $2.36 a barrel at $106.26 at 0400 GMT, just above an intraday low of $106.15. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 2 cents to $82.28 a barrel. The front-month September U.S. crude contract expires on Monday.

* Spot gold surged 1.4 percent to score an all-time high for a third consecutive session on Monday, as nervous investors fled to the safety of the bullion amid fears of another U.S. recession and the euro zone's debt crisis. By 0309 GMT, spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,869.49. U.S. gold GCcv1 stood at $1,872.80, up 1.1 percent from previous close.

* Calls for military action in Karachi as violence continues

* Pakistani rupee makes record low at 87

* Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)