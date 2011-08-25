KARACHI Aug 25 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release weekly foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed firmer at 86.73/78 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 86.90/96 amid a lack of import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.91 percent, or 98.82 points, higher at 10,941.08.Volume was at 40 million shares, compared with 22.40 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $2.32 million on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded gold, but tech stocks could fall on Thursday after late news about Apple's Steve Jobs stepping down as CEO. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 143.95 points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 11,320.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 15.25 points, or 1.31 percent, to finish at 1,177.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 21.63 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 2,467.69.

* Brent crude steadied around $110 a barrel on Thursday, supported by reduced U.S. crude stocks and positive manufacturing data, countered by economic growth uncertainties. As 0312 GMT, Brent crude LCOc1 was up 10 cents at $110.25 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 was down 6 cents to $85.10 a barrel.

* Gold held steady on Thursday after a sharp drop in prices in the previous session as investors ditched safe-haven assets, while a margin hike in COMEX gold may further weigh on sentiment. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,748.99 an ounce by 2357 GMT, after posting its worst daily decline since December 2008 with a 4.3-percent drop on Wednesday.

* Pakistan Foreign Minister says no rift with China over militant threat

* Pakistan police hope to recover kidnapped American "soon"

* Police raid troubled Karachi areas after 100 killed in a week

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee firms; o/n rates unchanged

