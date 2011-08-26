KARACHI Aug 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Pakistan's main stock index will be closed on Friday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee closed firmer at 86.82/87 to the dollar on Thursday, down from the previous day's close of 86.73/78, amid steady dollar demand from importers.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index closed 0.36 percent, or 39.32 points, lower at 10,901.76.Volume was at 44.82 million shares, compared with 40 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $947,651 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.89 points, or 1.51 percent, to 11,149.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 18.33 points, or 1.56 percent, to 1,159.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 48.06 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,419.63.

* Brent crude was steady on Friday, while U.S. futures edged down as investors worried the Federal Reserve chief may not offer measures strong enough to help the U.S. economy, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude for October delivery LCOc1 was flat at $110.59 a barrel as of 0353 GMT. U.S. October crude CLc1 shed 30 cents to $85, with the WTI-Brent spread above $25.00. Oil prices were headed for a more than 2.5 percent gain this week, with U.S. crude gaining after four straight weeks of losses.

* Spot gold lost 0.4 percent on Friday, on course for its first weekly drop after seven straight weeks of gains, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day. Spot gold declined 0.4 percent to $1,762.29 by 0218 GMT after a 1.1 percent rise on Thursday. It was on course for a 4.8-percent decline on the week, its sharpest weekly fall since week ended March 1, 2009.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on . FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Pakistani stocks lower ahead of long weekend; rupee eases

* Pakistan intelligence officials deny American rescued (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom; Editing by Rebecca Conway)