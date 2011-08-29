KARACHI Aug 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker on Friday amid increased payments for imports, and dealers said they expect the pressure to continue in the coming days on fears of a rise in international oil prices.

* The stock market was closed on Friday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $947,651 on Thursday.

* U.S. stock index futures opened slightly lower on Sunday as traders geared up for another turbulent week while assessing the impact of Hurricane Irene. The hurricane passed with less damage than feared. Standard & Poor's 500 futures SPc1 fell 3 points and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were unchanged.

* Brent crude fell below $111 on Monday as oil refiners and terminals along the U.S. east coast weathered the worst of a tropical storm, easing fears of fuel supply disruptions in the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude LCOc1 was down 71 cents at $110.65 a barrel as of 0227 GMT, posting its first fall in a week, and steepest since Aug. 18. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 8 cents to $85.29, swinging between a high of $85.72 and $85.11.

* Spot gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, reversing a 3.2-percent rally in the previous session, as investors faced with uncertainties on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plans decided to take some money off the table. Cash gold fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,806.29 an ounce, before recovering slightly to $1,815.59 by 0249 GMT. Prices lost more than 1 percent last week, snapping seven straight weeks of gains. U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 1.2 percent to $1,819.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on . FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* FEATURE-Ethnic killings spark apocalyptic doom in Pakistan's biggest city

* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, Aug 28

* Pakistan court orders seizure of Musharraf's property

* Al Qaeda number two killed in Pakistan this week

* Militants from Afghanistan attack Pakistani posts (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom; Editing by Rebecca Conway)