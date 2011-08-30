KARACHI Aug 30 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Pakistani banks and stock markets will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Increased payments for imports and gloomy sentiment surrounding the country's economic outlook forced the rupee to end on a record low of 87.15/20 to the dollar on Monday, dealers said, with downward pressure likely to continue.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.02 percent, or 2.12 points, higher at 10,903.88 on turnover of 36.82 million shares.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $726,811 on Monday.

* U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare piece of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 254.71 points, or 2.26 percent, at 11,539.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 33.28 points, or 2.83 percent, at 1,210.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 82.26 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11.

* Brent crude rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong data from the United States that allayed fears the world's top oil consumer was sliding back into recession, and a landmark bank merger deal in Greece.

* Oil prices were also supported by a rally in stock markets, with money switching back to riskier assets after U.S. data showed consumer spending in the world's largest economy rose at its fastest pace in five months in July.Brent October crude LCOc1 was up 45 cents to $112.33 a barrel by 0216 GMT. U.S. October crude CLc1 rose 41 cents to $87.68 a barrel, having reached $87.72, highest intraday price since Aug. 17.

* Gold regained strength on Tuesday as bargain hunting resurfaced after prices dropped more than 2 percent in the previous session, but higher equities and easing worries about recession in the United States could limit gains. Spot gold added $7.48 to $1,794.73 an ounce by 0239 GMT.

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

* Al Qaeda No 2's death not yet confirmed: Pakistan

* FEATURE-NATO races to secure violent, porous Afghanistan-Pakistan border

* Pakistani rupee at record low of 87.23; stocks flat (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom; Editing by Rebecca Conway)