KARACHI Jan 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended almost flat at 90.18/23 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 90.17/22 in dull trade.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed down 0.35 percent, or 41.63 points, at 11,949.75 points. Volume fell to 124.85 million shares, compared with 200 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $1.75 million on Wednesday.

* Big profits from Apple and a promise from the Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years powered the U.S. stock market higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.10 points, or 0.66 percent, at 12,758.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.41 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,326.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended up 31.67 points, or 1.14 percent, at 2,818.31.

* Brent crude rose above $110 on Thursday, extending gains on hopes of demand growth revival after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it aimed to keep interest rates low for much longer than previously planned to help speed economic recovery.Front-month Brent crude gained 80 cents to $110.61 a barrel by 0306 GMT, reversing two days of losses. U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $99.81, rising for a second day.

* Gold jumped to its strongest in more than a month in choppy trade on Thursday after a promise by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years helped burnish the metal's safe-haven appeal. Gold was steady at $1,709.79 an ounce by 0316 GMT after earlier hitting a high of $1,713.59, its highest since mid-December, and then falling to a low around $1,705.

* Pakistan PM drops criticism of the military

* Pakistan's PPL H1 FY11/12 net profit at 20.11 bln rupees

