LAHORE, Pakistan Feb 6 A three-story factory collapsed in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday after a gas explosion, and dozens of people were trapped inside, emergency officials said.

"The factory has completely collapsed and two houses next to it as well," an emergency official at the site told Reuters by telephone, adding authorities were having trouble getting heavy rescue machinery to the area due to narrow streets.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in LAHORE and Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Ed Lane)