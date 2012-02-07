LAHORE, Pakistan Feb 7 The death toll
from the collapse of a three-storey factory in the Pakistani
city of Lahore rose to 17 on Tuesday as rescue workers continued
to search for survivors amidst the rubble, an emergency official
said.
A gas explosion on Monday caused the building to collapse,
trapping dozens of labourers, mostly boys aged 14-23, inside.
"We just recovered another body. The total death toll is 17
and we have rescued 13 people," Karamat Ali, a spokesman for the
government Rescue 1122 emergency service, told Reuters.
"We're being able to communicate with six or seven people
who are trapped. We're still trying, the operation is still
underway."
A factory attendant had told rescue teams there were 62
people inside the factory, which produced veterinary medical
products, when the blast occurred, Ali said.
Emergency workers were continuing to shift rubble by hand
although some machinery was now also being used at the site in
the rescue operation, Ali said.
The incident is likely to raise fresh questions about
Pakistan's industrial safety. Building and zoning regulations
are weak and often not enforced, critics say.
Governance in Pakistan is often described as too corrupt and
inept to tackle an array of problems, from struggling industries
to Taliban insurgents who carry out suicide bombings across the
South Asian nation.
(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Serena Chaudhry;
Editing by Chris Allbritton and Ed Lane)