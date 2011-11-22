KARACHI Nov 22 Pakistani stocks ended lower on Tuesday in thin volume amid a raging controversy over a mysterious memo in which the country's civilian government allegedly sought U.S. help to prevent what was described as an imminent coup, dealers said.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani is at the centre of a domestic political row over the memo sent in May to Admiral Mike Mullen, then chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A Pakistani-American businessman, Mansoor Ijaz, who sent the memo, said Haqqani had asked him for help in delivering the message purportedly from President Asif Ali Zardari after American forces killed Osama bin Laden in a secret raid in a Pakistani town in May.

"Uncertainty on the political front due to ongoing memo issue kept the local market under pressure and the KSE-index closed at its lowest level in the previous 10 sessions," said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.07 percent, or 127.79 points, lower at 11,767.00 on turnover of only 28.37 million shares.

Haqqani was being grilled on Tuesday in Islamabad by the country's top civilian and military leadership over his alleged involvement in the controversy.

"There is definitely a concern about the overall political situation, which is why most investors either booked profits or chose to stay on the sidelines," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqani Securities.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 87.35/40 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 87.30/35 amid higher dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local unit is likely to stay under pressure because of import payments.

Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising remittances from overseas Pakistani.

However, dealers cautioned that a widening current account deficit, which stood at a provisional $1.555 billion in July-Oct period, compared with $541 million in the same period last year, could keep the local currency under pressure in the days ahead.

The rupee hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in September.

In the money market, overnight rates rose to were flat at its top level of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)