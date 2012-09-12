KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 12 The death toll from a fire that swept through a garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi has climbed to 236, police said on Wednesday.

Karachi police chief Iqbal Mahmood also said rescue teams were still trying to gain access to parts of the factory, which caught fire late on Tuesday, and the death toll could rise. (Reporting by Imtiaz Shah; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)