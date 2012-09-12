UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 12 The death toll from a fire that swept through a garment factory in the Pakistani city of Karachi has climbed to 164, a police official said on Wednesday.
Naeem Broka, the deputy inspector general of police, told Reuters the death toll could rise. (Reporting by Imtiaz Shah; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources