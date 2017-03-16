ISLAMABAD, March 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of
Pakistan’s greenest provinces is becoming greener still: In just
a year it has added three-quarters of a billion new trees, as
part of a “tree tsunami” aimed at reversing worsening forest
loss.
“The success on the ground is phenomenal. This is not just
about planting trees but about changing attitudes,” said Rab
Nawaz, senior director of programmes for WWF-Pakistan, which has
helped audit the tree-planting effort.
The “Billion Tree Tsunami”, which involves adding trees both
by planting and natural regeneration, is backed by cricketing
legend Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, which
governs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Pakistan’s northwest.
It aims to turn around deforestation and increase the
province’s forested area by at least 2 percent.
Years of tree felling have reduced Pakistan’s forests to
under 2 percent of its land area, one of the lowest levels in
the region, according to a 2015 U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization report.
About 40 percent of the country’s remaining forests are in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, where Khan’s tree planting
effort is expected to hit its billion-tree goal by the end of
2017.
SCALING UP SAPLINGS
In preparation for the reforestation effort, the provincial
government helped set up a network of tree nurseries across the
province in 2016, providing loans and purchase agreements for
tree saplings.
Altogether it has spent 11 billion rupees ($110 million) on
the effort, said Malik Amin Aslam, the chairman of the
province’s Green Growth Initiative.
About 13,000 government and private nurseries, in almost
every district of the province, are now producing hundreds of
thousands of saplings of local and imported tree varieties,
including pines, walnuts and eucalyptus, Aslam told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The nurseries have provided about 40 percent of the new
trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the remaining trees have come from
natural regeneration in forests now put under protection, he
said.
Many small-scale nurseries, producing up to 25,000 saplings,
have been set up with cash advances and a guaranteed purchase
agreement from the provincial government.
Such small nurseries can earn incomes of around 12,000 to
15,000 rupees ($115-$140) a month, a sizeable income for rural
villagers, said Aslam.
An estimated 500,000 “green jobs” have been created through
the effort, some of which have gone to rural women and
unemployed youth, he said.
“People have become aware that forests are KP’s precious
resource,” he added.
Aslam said the regeneration effort is being monitored by
both the provincial forest department and WWF-Pakistan, working
as an auditor.
Nawaz, of WWF, said he had just returned from three days
looking at 2.5 million new trees in the province. He called the
restoration “an amazing achievement” by the government’s forest
department and by local communities who are paid to plant trees.
“Whether you support PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party) or
not, no one can deny that this is an environmental, economic and
social success for other provinces to follow,” he said.
BETTER TECH – AND ENFORCEMENT
The project is being monitored using modern technology. Last
week Khan launched the project’s website, which includes GPS
coordinates of all the plantations and a live tree counter.
“This is a project for the future of Pakistan and something
I keep very close to my heart. It is not only helping KP by
providing a green, breathable environment and green jobs but is
also building up Pakistan’s much needed defense against the high
climate vulnerability that it faces,” the
cricketer-turned-politician told the Thomas Reuters Foundation.
As well, “it significantly contributes to the global efforts
for sequestering carbon and mitigating climate change”, Khan
said.
To protect its forests, Khan’s provincial government has
also enforced a complete ban on the cutting and felling of trees
in reserved forests.
The government says the activities of the powerful “timber
mafia” have been curtailed through dismantling more than 600
illegal sawmills and arresting more than 300 timber cutters, as
well as issuing heavy fines.
“Two of our forest guards have been killed in timber
encounters while many have braved injuries,” Aslam said. “All of
these steps have forced the timber mafia on to the back foot and
delivered a clear political message of ‘zero tolerance’ to the
illicit cutting of wood.”
EFFORT GOES NATIONWIDE
The project has been recognised by the Bonn Challenge, a
global partnership aiming to restore 150 million hectares of the
world’s deforested and degraded lands by 2020.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government – the only province to
register under the Bonn Challenge, Pakistani officials said –
has committed to restore 380,000 hectares of forests and has
already achieved nearly 80 percent of that goal, Aslam said.
The Bonn challenge website estimates an economic benefit of
the reforestation effort at $121 million for the province, in
terms of carbon sequestration, better watershed improvement and
future sustainable wood supplies.
The project has proven so popular that the federal
government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s
opposing Pakistan Muslim League (N) party, has now begun
implementing its own “Green Pakistan Programme”.
The aim of the programme is to plant 100 million trees all
over the country over the next five years.
(Reporting by Rina Saeed Khan; editing by Laurie Goering :;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property
rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)