SINGAPORE, March 3 Pakistan State Oil
has bought 830,000 tonnes of fuel oil for delivery over March to
May, 7 percent lower than the same period last year.
PSO imports between 85 and 90 percent of the country's fuel
oil and petrol, but it has been forced to cut purchases because
it has not been paid by its customers.
The tender to buy 10 65,000-tonne high sulphur grade cargoes
was awarded at premiums ranging from $21 to $26 a tonne to
Middle East fuel oil quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The company also bought three 60,000-tonne low-sulphur grade
cargoes at premiums in the range of $48 to $55 a tonne to Middle
East fuel oil quotes.
Sellers were Chinese major PetroChina,
Azerbaijan's Socar, and traders including Swiss Singapore,
Al-Ghurair Energy, Gulf Petrochem, Vitol.
About a third of Pakistan's electricity is powered by fuel
oil.
Separately, PSO had bought a total of 500,000 tonnes of
gasoline for March to May delivery at premiums of about $71 to
$88 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes, on a FOB basis.
Sellers of the motor fuel are predominantly PetroChina,
which will supply five 50,000-tonnes cargoes, followed by Gunvor
with 100,000 tonnes. Vitol, Oman Trading and Swiss
Singapore will each supply 50,000 tonnes.
(Reporting By Seng Li Peng and Jane Xie in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Sunil Nair)