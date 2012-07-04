Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE, July 4 Pakistan State Oil is expected to award its latest import tender for 70,000 tonnes of gasoline at lower prices than its previous purchase, traders said on Wednesday.
Switzerland-based trader Glencore had the lowest offer for both cargoes of 35,000 tonnes each of 87-octane gasoline, to be delivered over mid-July to end of August, they said.
The company placed an offer of $3.95 a barrel to 92-octane gasoline Singapore quotes for one of the cargoes, and a premium of $127.999 per tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for the second cargo. Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.
The tender closed on July 3, with offers to remain valid until July 7.
Premiums have slipped from a previous tender where Vitol put in an offer of $249.40 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for a June 16-18 cargo.
PSO had in early June bought 175,000 tonnes of gasoline for July-August delivery at $111.80-$119.28 a tonne from Total, Swiss Singapore and Gunvor.
It decided against buying a 35,000-tonne cargo for July-August delivery from Total due to high offers at $135 a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.