By Ben Hirschler and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON/BIRMINGHAM, Oct 15 A Pakistani schoolgirl
shot in the head by the Taliban has every chance of making a
"good recovery", British doctors said on Monday as 14-year-old
Malala Yousufzai arrived at a hospital in central England for
treatment of her severe wounds.
Yousufzai, who was shot for advocating education for girls,
was flown from Pakistan to receive specialist treatment at
Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at a unit expert in
dealing with complex trauma cases that has treated hundreds of
soldiers wounded in Afghanistan.
"Doctors...believe she has a chance of making a good
recovery on every level," said Dr Dave Rosser, the hospital's
medical director, adding that her treatment and rehabilitation
could take months.
He told reporters Yousufzai, whose shooting has drawn
widespread condemnation, had not yet been assessed by British
medics but said she would not have been brought to Britain at
all if her prognosis was not good.
TV footage showed a patient, believed to be the schoolgirl,
being rushed from an ambulance into the hospital surrounded by a
large team of medical staff.
She will now undergo scans to reveal the extent of her
injuries, but Rosser said they could not provide any further
details without her agreement.
Pakistani surgeons removed a bullet from near her spinal
cord during a three-hour operation the day after the attack last
week, but she now needs intensive specialist follow-up care.
The unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a large blue and
white glass-plated complex in the south of England's second
city, has treated every British battle casualty for the last
decade, Rossner said.
Built at a cost of 545 million pounds ($877 million), the
hospital has the world's largest single-floor critical care unit
for patients with gunshot wounds, burns, spinal damage and major
head injuries.
Treatment for the schoolgirl is likely to include repairing
damaged bones in her skull and complex follow-up neurological
treatment.
"Injuries to bones in the skull can be treated very
successfully by the neurosurgeons and the plastic surgeons, but
it is the damage to the blood supply to the brain that will
determine long-term disability," said Duncan Bew, consultant
trauma surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust in London.
Judging the best way forward in such difficult cases
requires a wide range of experienced medics working as a team.
"In trauma, it is really the coordinated impact of intensive
care that is critical. It's not just about keeping the patient
alive but also maximising their rehabilitation potential. With
neurological injuries that is paramount," Bew said.
Doctors said youth was on her side since a young brain has
more ability to recover from injury than a mature one.
"On the positive side, Malala has passed two major hurdles -
the removal of the bullet and the very critical 48-hour window
after surgery," said Anders Cohen, head of neurosurgery at the
Brooklyn Hospital Centre in New York.
MALALA'S SECURITY A PRIORITY
Compared with some of the nation's ageing hospitals, the new
National Health Service (NHS) hospital offers a spectrum of
services ranging from plastic surgery to neuroscience.
They may all be needed in Malala's case.
The hospital and government officials declined to give any
details about the security measures that would be put in place
to protect Malala but a spokesman for the interior ministry
said her security was "a priority for both Pakistan and the UK".
A hospital spokesman said no extra measures were in place
but because the unit treated British military personnel it
already had "fairly robust security".
Care of soldiers on the battlefield has improved
dramatically in recent years, so that many now survive injuries
that would have been a death sentence in the past.
As a result, Birmingham now handles extremely challenging
injuries that were previously little known and has built up
enormous experience in head and brain injuries, multiple
fractures and amputations.
In the last five years, the Birmingham centre has treated
481 service personnel seriously injured in Afghanistan,
according to the Ministry of Defence.
She did not come from Pakistan with any of her relatives but
the Pakistani Consulate are proving support and her family may
join her at a later date.
Yousufzai, a cheerful schoolgirl who had wanted to become a
doctor before agreeing to her father's wishes that she strive to
be a politician, has become a potent symbol of resistance
against the Taliban's efforts to deprive girls of an education.
Pakistanis have held some protests and candlelight vigils
but most government officials have refrained from publicly
criticising the Taliban by name over the attack, in what critics
say is a lack of resolve against extremism.