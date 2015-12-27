BAGROT VALLEY, Pakistan, Dec 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- N estled at the foot of five snow-capped mountain peaks in
Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan province, the villages of
the Bagrot valley face fearsome flooding risks.
As glaciers retreat, they leave behind lakes supported by
ice dams or accumulations of rock and soil. Inherently unstable,
these dams often burst, sending huge volumes of water rushing
into the villages below them.
But a project to build protective structures around
vulnerable villages has found a way to lessen the risks and the
damage.
"Outbursts can trigger a release of millions of cubic metres
of water and debris in a few hours," said Khalil Ahmed, national
manager of the Pakistan GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood)
project. But walls can help divert the water, he said.
The four-year, $7.6 million project, which focuses on Bagrot
valley in Gilgit-Baltistan and Bindo Gol valley in the
northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, has since 2011 built
flood diversion walls around more than 10 vulnerable villages.
Some of the barriers are made up of concrete steps, while
others use stone-filled wire-mesh cages to divert floodwater,
debris and ice away from buildings and land and instead direct
it into the rivers flowing through the valleys.
DIVERTING THE WATER
With funding and logistical support from the U.N.'s
Adaptation Fund, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
and the Pakistan government, the project is already producing
promising results, experts say.
When a glacial lake burst in April 2014 and another in July
2015, both triggering flash floods in the Bagrot valley, the
walls saved village properties and maize and vegetable crops
from being washed away, said Shahadat Noor, a potato farmer in
Bagrot.
"The structures veered the floodwater flow off the
settlements and croplands, sending it gushing safely through the
valley," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Local people say the project has also helped mountain
communities regain confidence in their ability to withstand such
floods.
"We do know we cannot control glacial melt and erratic or
intense rains," said Mazhar Hussain, a community development
specialist who runs the Dubani Development Organisation, which
works on the Pakistan GLOF Project.
"But we can, at least, minimise the risk of GLOF, (flash)
floods, landslides or land erosion by adapting to the impacts of
global warming on the valley's glaciers," he said.
As well as bolstering Bagrot's defences against glacial
flooding, said Hussain, the project has designated nine safe
havens from flooding: high, open and flat areas, equipped with
toilets and access to drinking water, that villagers can use as
temporary shelters when floods hit.
Over the last three years, construction on such defences has
begun in 15 different Bagrot mountain villages identified by the
communities as vulnerable to glacial lake outburst floods or
flash flooding, Hussain added.
Sajid Ali, a young farmer in the Bagrot valley, said his
village used to fear flash floods that threatened to sweep away
homes, farm plots and centuries-old irrigation channels.
"But such is the case no more," he said, standing in the
shadow of the Hinarchi glacier.
ADAPTING TO THE INEVITABLE
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in 2010
there were about 2,400 glacier lakes in Pakistan's north. Now
there are over 3,000, according to the department, and the
number is expected to keep growing as temperatures continue to
rise, summers grow longer and warmer, and winters get shorter.
Ghulam Rasul, the meteorological department's
director-general and former senior climatologist, said more than
seven glacial lake outbursts have been recorded in the last two
years in the country's north.
The department currently has 52 glacial lakes in the north
flagged as likely to burst at any time, he said.
And the problem isn't limited to Pakistan. Nepal, Bhutan and
India are also critically vulnerable to glacial lake outburst
floods and flash floods, climatologists say.
In June 2013, devastating flooding in the northern Indian
state of Uttarakhand killed more than 5,000 people, and the
Sunkoshi landslide tragedy in Nepal in August 2014 left at least
150 dead.
Climatologists at Pakistan's Global Change Impact Studies
Centre (GCISC) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department warn
that as the number of glacial lakes continues to grow, outbursts
will be hard to avoid. The focus should be on finding ways to
protect communities from the inevitable, they say.
Replicating the measures in the Bagrot valley could "help
stave off loss of life and livelihoods in the mountain
communities and downstream areas," said Munir Sheikh, former
head of climatology and environment at the impact studies centre
in Islamabad.
