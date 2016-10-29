ISLAMABAD Oct 29 Pakistani Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid has been removed from office over a newspaper leak that sparked a rift between the army and the government earlier this month, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

Two sources from the Information Ministry told Reuters that Rashid had stepped down from his post until an inquiry confirms whether he was the source for a newspaper article detailing the discussion in a top-level national security meeting.

"Evidence available so far points to a lapse on part of the Information Minister, who has been directed to step down from office to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry," a statement by the prime minister's office said.

(Reporting by Sheree Sardar and Asad Hashim; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Mark Heinrich)