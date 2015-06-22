By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, June 22
KARACHI, June 22 An intense heat wave killed
more than 120 people over the weekend in Pakistan's southern
city of Karachi, officials said on Monday, as the electricity
grid crashed during the first days of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan.
The outages hit large portions of Pakistan's financial heart
and home to 20 million people, where residents lit bonfires in
protest.
"Hundreds of patients suffering from the heat wave are being
treated at government hospitals," Saeed Mangnejo, health
secretary for the province of Sindh, told Reuters.
Temperature soared to 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) on
Saturday and hovered at 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on
Sunday, coinciding with a surge of demand for power as families
observed Ramadan, when Muslims fast during daylight hours.
Both the federal government and K-Electric, the private
company that supplies Karachi with power, had promised there
would be no outages during the time when families gathered to
break their fast at sunset.
Officials from K-Electric were not immediately available for
comment on the scale or cause of the outages, which left many
families without water, air-conditioning, fans and light.
One of the Karachi's biggest hospitals, the Jinnah
Postgraduate Medical Centre, reported 85 deaths from heat stroke
and dehydration.
Thirty-five patients died from heat stroke in other
hospitals, doctors said. Two more died from heat-related
complications, Mangnejo said.
Corruption and mismanagement mean Pakistan usually suffers
eight hours of daily power cuts even in its wealthy urban areas.
Those in poorer areas are hit even harder.
The cash-strapped government sells power for less than the
cost of production, but its late payments to suppliers cause a
chronic shortage.
Many wealthy or influential families and factory owners
exacerbate the problem by refusing to pay their bills or cutting
deals with corrupt power officials.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld and Nick Macfie)