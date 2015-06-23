By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, June 23
KARACHI, June 23 A devastating heat wave has
killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of
Karachi over the past three days, health officials said on
Tuesday, as paramilitaries set up emergency medical camps in the
streets.
The heat wave, which coincides with major power cuts, has
led to harsh criticism of the provincial government's crumbling
public health system and K-electric, the private
company that supplies electricity to Karachi, the richest city
in Pakistan and home to 20 million people.
Temperatures have touched 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees
Fahrenheit) in the steamy port city in recent days, up from a
normal summer temperature of 37 C (99 F). But meteorological
authorities say rain is due.
"We are anticipating a sea breeze will set in some time
tonight. The temperature will come down as the monsoon rain
enters the Sindh coast, bringing rain to the city," said Ghulam
Rasool, director general of the Meteorological Department.
A morgue run by the charity Edhi Foundation has received
more than 400 people who died due to complications from the heat
in the past three days, official Anwar Kazmi told Reuters.
Further deaths were reported in the rest of the province but
a full tally was not available.
"Our morgue is working close to its capacity. We are
advising people not to delay burials and try to bury their dead
as early as possible in this heat," Kazmi said.
One of Karachi's biggest public hospitals said more than 200
patients had died there of dehydration or heat exhaustion.
"Some were brought in dead while others died during
treatment," Dr Seemin Jamali, joint director at Jinnah
Postgraduate Medical Centre, told Reuters. "We are still
receiving a never-ending flow of patients."
The paramilitary Rangers force has set up medical camps at
several points in the city where they are providing water and
anti-dehydration salts.
The provincial government is being increasingly criticized
by opposition parties for not managing the crisis, which has
been exacerbated by severe power cuts.
One lawmaker suggested that the parliament should turn off
its air-conditioning for an hour to show solidarity with the
people.
The electricity grid has been overwhelmed as people switch
on fans and air conditioners, and as families all begin to cook
at the same time. The holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims
fast during daylight hours, began on Friday. It is tradition for
families to break their fast together.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)