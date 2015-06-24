By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, June 24
KARACHI, June 24 Pakistan's financial capital of
Karachi is wilting in a four-day heat wave that has killed more
than 780 people, a health charity said on Wednesday, as the
government declared a holiday in the city to encourage people to
stay home and cool off.
The heat wave has coincided with severe electricity cuts and
the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims do not eat or drink
during daylight hours. Many of the deaths, among the elderly and
poor in the southern city, were caused by dehydration.
"The heat wave death toll has reached close to the 800 mark
in the last four days," Anwar Kazmi, a senior official of the
private charity, the Edhi Foundation, told Reuters.
"We are planning to expand the Edhi morgue to cope with a
situation like this in future."
The charity runs a network of ambulances, clinics and
morgues to bridge the gaps in an overburdened and poorly funded
public health system in the city of 20 million people, home to
Pakistan's main stock market, central bank and biggest port.
Government health officials did not return calls seeking
comment.
Many of Karachi's wealthy have generators to run air
conditioners or are gathering in upscale, air-conditioned malls
to beat the heat, which reached 44 degrees Celsius (111
Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
A sea breeze slightly cooled parts of the city on Wednesday
but rains predicted by weather officials did not arrive.
Many residents are furious with the civilian government over
the electricity cuts and the poor state of the public hospitals
treating many of those who have fainted from the heat.
Public services in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 190
million people, are starved of resources because almost all its
wealthy evade taxes. Fewer than 0.5 percent of citizens pay
income tax; many legislators are among the tax dodgers.
The military, which receives the lion's share of the budget,
has set up 22 health centres, where it also hands out water and
rehydration salts.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)