* Mass funerals held for unidentified victims
* "Time to learn lessons, instead of blame game"
By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI, June 26 Sea breezes brought lower
temperatures on Friday to ease a heat wave that killed more than
1,150 people around Pakistan's teeming port city of Karachi
during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Mass funerals were held for 50 unidentified victims on
Friday before their bodies were hastily buried.
The extreme heat of up to 44 degrees Celsius (111
Fahrenheit) - the hottest since 1981 - coincided with power
failures and triggered sharp criticism of the government's
response in the city of 20 million people.
On Friday, the daily high temperature was about 36 degree
Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), according to Dr Mohammad Hanif of the
Director National Weather Forecasting Centre.
The power outages left many without fans, water or light at
the beginning of Ramadan, when many Muslims do not eat or drink
during daylight hours.
"By Friday, at least 1,150 people have died in the
government-run hospitals," said Anwar Kazmi of the Edhi
Foundation, a private charity that runs a network of ambulances
and morgues.
The stench of rotting corpses pervaded one of those morgues
on Friday as workers offered funeral prayers for 50 victims.
Afterwards, workers removed the bodies from a hallway so
full it was hard to walk through and then piled them into
ambulances to be taken to a graveyard.
"We waited for three days for any claimants to come forward,
and now we are going to bury the 50 bodies," Edhi's Amanullah
Khan told Reuters, adding that some of the victims appeared to
be homeless.
"Before we bury them, we take photographs and issue tag
numbers in case any claimants turn up later and can identify the
body."
The crisis - following a heat wave in India last month that
killed about 2,500 people - illustrates how ill-prepared many
developing nations are for the extreme weather conditions that
scientists say will accompany global climate change in coming
decades.
"These type of events are taking place across the world ...
we need to prepare ourselves and develop our strategy," said
Qamar uz Zaman Chaudhry, the Islamabad-based special adviser for
Asia to the UN-World Meteorological Organization.
"It's time to learn lessons, instead of getting into the
blame game."
Pakistan's national and local political parties have blamed
one another for the crisis, while much of the relief was
provided by the powerful military and private charities such as
the Edhi Foundation.
