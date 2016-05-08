(Repeats Friday's story with no changes to text)
By Asad Hashim
MAKOL, Pakistan May 6 Shock across Pakistan at
the murder of a 16-year-old girl accused of helping a young
couple run away and elope has turned to anger over the role
played by a "jirga", or tribal council, which police say ordered
the punishment.
Jirgas are often convened, particularly in conservative
rural areas, to settle local disputes especially between poor
families, and although they operate outside the law, their
decisions are often honoured and ignored by authorities.
In the case of Ambreen Riasat, who was drugged, killed and
burned by a group of men in a so-called "honour killing" in the
village of Makol, just 50 km from the capital Islamabad, the
mayor questioned whether the jirga was even genuine.
"This barbarity has never happened before," Makol mayor
Zardad Khan told Reuters.
Other residents confirmed the village of around 5,000 people
had no history of "honour killings", and said in other elopement
cases the punishments meted out were relatively minor.
"Everyone in the village is just confused and stunned," said
Sardar Naseer Ahmed, 33, a businessman. "There is a sort of fear
that I have never seen before."
Whoever made up the group that ordered Ambreen's death, the
case has underlined how weak the tentacles of formal Pakistani
justice are even close to the centre of government.
Tribal councils, called jirgas in ethnic Pashtun areas and
"panchayat" across Punjab and elsewhere, can act to fill that
vacuum, and their decisions are usually without controversy.
But events in Makol just over a week ago have highlighted
the risks they pose.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the opposition PPP party
and son of Pakistan's only female prime minister, the late
Benazir Bhutto, called for a "revolt" against the jirga system
after Ambreen's death.
Rights groups say men who run jirgas often barter women and
hand down punishments that have included rape and forced
marriage of young girls.
FATHER SEEKS REVENGE
More than 500 people are killed in Pakistan each year in
so-called "honour killings", usually carried out by members of
the victim's family meting out punishment for bringing "shame"
on the community.
The fact that the area of Makol had no known history of such
abuses, and was so close to the leafy, sophisticated capital,
has added to the sense of revulsion.
Most Pakistani newspapers reported Ambreen's death on their
front pages, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called for her
killers to be swiftly prosecuted.
"Such a barbaric act is not only un-Islamic but also
inhuman," he said. "It is not honour killing, its just plain
murder."
Ambreen's father called for the culprits to suffer the same
gruesome fate as her.
"We want the culprits to be burned alive at the local chowk
[village square]," Riasat, a 52-year-old labourer, told a
gathering of about 100 village elders held in a local mosque.
Initial reports said that Ambreen was burned alive, but
police now believe she was drugged and suffocated before her
body was placed in a van and set alight.
The murder took place on April 29, but has only come to
light after investigators pieced together what happened.
Riasat said Ambreen had no link to Saima, the young woman
who had eloped with another man from Makol.
"If they had to kill someone, why didn't they kill (Saima)?
Why my daughter?" he asked, welling up with anger.
The police have arrested 13 of 15 members of the alleged
jirga, and paraded them blindfolded and shackled before the
media. They also arrested Ambreen's mother, saying she was
connected to the jirga.
"How can a mother hurt her daughter? It's a lie," Riasat
shouted before the elders, who gathered after Friday prayers to
discuss the community's response to the killing.
VICTIM'S BELONGINGS PACKED AWAY
Many Pakistanis are calling again for the passage of an
anti-"honour killing" law, which closes a loophole that allows
family members to forgive the killers of their daughter. Men are
seldom convicted for their role in such murders.
Sharif has promised to speed up the passage of the proposed
law after Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy won an Oscar
in 2016 for a documentary film about "honour killings", but the
law is being opposed by religious parties in parliament.
Obaid-Chinoy told Reuters the intense media coverage of
Ambreen's murder "shows that the country is thinking about
honour killings and realising that it is a stain on our
society".
In Ambreen's modest mud-and-bricks home, her aunt Shehreen
struggled to comprehend the murder.
She described her niece as a "quiet girl", as she showed
shoes, school books and colourful clothes now stored away in a
small trunk.
(Additional reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)