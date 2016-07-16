Japan PM Abe to meet with Toyota CEO this week - sources
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LAHORE, July 16 Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch was strangled in what appeared to be an "honour killing", police said on Saturday, shocking the South Asian nation where she was viewed as a controversial figure.
Baloch's raunchy social media photos challenged social norms in Pakistan, a deeply conservative Muslim country where women are often repressed by their family members or the community.
Punjab Police spokeswoman Nabeela Ghazanfar told Reuters Baloch, whose real name is Fauzia Azeem, was killed in her family home in Multan, a large city in the Punjab province.
"Her father Azeem informed the police that his son Waseem has strangled Qandeel," Ghazanfar said. "Apparently, it is honour killing but further investigations would reveal the real motives behind this murder."
Police were now looking for Waseem, who had disappeared, she added.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach the family.
Local media reported Baloch had struggled to reconcile her family's conservative values with her social media stunts and received frequent threats from the public.
More than 500 people are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called "honour killings", usually carried out by members of the victim's family meting out punishment for bringing "shame" on the community. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SEOUL, Jan 30 Sales at South Korea's department stores in December rebounded from November on year-end gift purchases, trade ministry data showed on Monday, while sales for the whole year ended on a positive note, reversing two years of decline.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 Silicon Valley took the lead over the weekend in corporate resistance to President Donald Trump's clampdown on immigration, financing legal opposition, criticizing the plan, as well as helping employees ensnared by his executive order.