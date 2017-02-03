UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISLAMABAD Feb 3 Hyundai Motor Company plans to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan in a joint venture with Pakistani textile giant Nishat Mills, a Nishat Mills official said on Friday.
Hyundai, South Korea's largest automaker, has been seeking a local partner to set up an assembly line in Pakistan, Nishat Mills company secretary Khalid Chauhan told Reuters.
"Today we have signed a memorandum of understanding between the two companies and we will set up a ... project for the assembly and sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles," Chauhan said. "The project will be subject to statutory and regulatory approval." (Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources