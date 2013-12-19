WASHINGTON Dec 19 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said Pakistan has so far complied with most of
the conditions under its $6.7 billion loan program, and gave the
country its next chunk of aid.
The IMF's board said Pakistan had not managed to stick to
its promise to have a certain level of international reserves by
the end of September, but waived the requirement since the
government has since fixed the issue.
The approval means Pakistan is set to receive about $553
million from the IMF.
"The authorities' performance under the (program) has been
satisfactory," Nemat Shafik, the IMF's deputy managing director,
said after the board discussed Pakistan.
"Nonetheless, overall vulnerabilities remain high, and it
will be crucial to consolidate the fiscal adjustment, boost
external buffers, and deepen structural reforms."
Pakistan had averted a balance of payments crisis in 2008
after securing an $11 billion IMF loan package, which was
suspended two years ago after economic and reform targets were
missed.
This time, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, elected in May,
promised the IMF to privatize loss-making state industries,
reform a faltering energy sector, expand Pakistan's tiny tax
base and cut government borrowing.
But the financial situation remains dire. Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves have dwindled. Tax collection is also a huge
hurdle in a country where just 0.57 percent of citizens paid
income tax last year, contributing to one of the lowest
tax-to-GDP ratios in the world. Public services are woefully
underfunded.
"A more ambitious approach is needed to improve tax
administration and eliminate tax loopholes," Shafik said.