ISLAMABAD Pakistan said on Wednesday it had arrested several members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, which is suspected of masterminding an attack earlier this month on an Indian air base.

Pakistan's prime minister's office said in a statement that the offices of the group were being traced and sealed, and that the government wants to send a team of special investigators to the Pathankot air base in India for further investigation.

News of the arrests comes 48 hours before a rare meeting between the foreign secretaries of the nuclear-armed rivals is tentatively scheduled to take place.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)