NEW DELHI Nov 2 India said on Wednesday that
the identities of eight of its diplomats in Pakistan had been
revealed in the local media, amid continuing tensions between
the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.
Vikas Swarup, spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External
Affairs, declined to comment when asked whether the eight
diplomats stationed in Islamabad would be withdrawn.
He also said six Pakistani diplomats had left the Indian
capital on Wednesday, but that they were not expelled. India
ordered one employee of the Pakistani High Commission out of the
country last week on suspicion of espionage, triggering a
tit-for-tat expulsion of one of its own envoys by Islamabad.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by John Stonestreet)