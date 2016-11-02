NEW DELHI Nov 2 India said on Wednesday it
would withdraw eight of its diplomats from Pakistan after they
were identified in local media reports, in a further
deterioration in ties between the nuclear-armed South Asian
neighbours.
"They have put in the public domain eight names and six of
these people went today. We will eventually withdraw all eight,"
said Vikas Swarup, spokesman at the Indian Ministry of External
Affairs.
He said the diplomats had been "completely compromised"
after their names and pictures were put in the public domain.
Earlier, Pakistani media reported that Islamabad may expel as
many as five Indian diplomats suspected of spying.
