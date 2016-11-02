NEW DELHI Nov 2 India said on Wednesday it would withdraw eight of its diplomats from Pakistan after they were identified in local media reports, in a further deterioration in ties between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

"They have put in the public domain eight names and six of these people went today. We will eventually withdraw all eight," said Vikas Swarup, spokesman at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

He said the diplomats had been "completely compromised" after their names and pictures were put in the public domain. Earlier, Pakistani media reported that Islamabad may expel as many as five Indian diplomats suspected of spying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by John Stonestreet)