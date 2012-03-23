* To bring notification next month allowing petrol imports
* Pakistan aims to build first LNG terminal by second-half
of 2013
* Shell, Daewoo among 4-5 firms eyeing LNG supply to
Pakistan
NEW DELHI, March 23 The Pakistani government is
expected to bring out a notification next month allowing import
of certain goods, including petrol and food items from India,
Energy Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry said on Friday.
Pakistan agreed last November to open up more trade with
India by replacing a list of items its bigger neighbour can sell
across the border with a shorter list of items that cannot be
traded -- a move regarded as key to improving commercial ties.
Pakistan has agreed in principle to grant access to imports
from India under the Most Favoured Nation status, but has yet to
fully implement the change.
"We have granted the Most Favoured Nation status to India.
Our cabinet has approved it," Chaudhry told reporters in the
Indian capital.
"Our commerce ministry is in the final stage of
documentation of a notification to bring out certain items from
negative list, including petrol," he said. "The notification
should be out in 14 to 15 days."
Pakistan currently bans imports of Indian gasoline. It
allowed diesel imports from India in 2009, but no Indian
supplies were sent in the face of preferential prices offered by
Pakistan's allies such as Kuwait.
India's oil minister S. Jaipal Reddy said in January that
the country was examining a proposal to export petroleum
products and gasoline to neighbouring Pakistan.
Chaudhry said Pakistan was aiming to build its first
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which it hopes to
commission in the second-half of the next year.
Four-to-five companies, including global oil major Royal
Dutch Shell and South Korea's Daewoo, have shown
interest in supplying LNG to Pakistan under a tender seeking 500
million cubic feet a day (MCFD) gas, he said.
The government plans to award the tender in one month,
Chaudhry said.
