By Aisha Chowdhry
| ISLAMABAD Sept 8
Pakistan and India will ease
tough visa restrictions, an important step forward in improving
relations between the nuclear armed neighbours, their foreign
ministers said Saturday.
The agreement was the culmination of a visit by Indian
Foreign Minister S. M. Krishna to Pakistan as part of a
tentative peace process that froze after Pakistani militants
attacked the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008, killing 166 people.
"A step-by-step approach is what will take the relationship
forward," said Krishna.
The new pact offers several different types of visa.
Pakistanis visiting India have long grumbled about the
restrictive visa regime for both tourists and businesses.
Pakistani business travellers are restricted to particular
cities, so visitors cannot travel from Delhi to the nearby
thriving business hub of Gurgaon without permission.
Business people also have to report to an Indian police
station in the evenings "like a criminal", Pakistani trade
official Zafar Mahmood complained in April.
Indians visiting Pakistan face similar restrictions on
moving between cities.
The two countries have gone to war three times since
Pakistan split from India in 1947.
"We will not be held hostage to history," said Pakistan's
foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.
In April, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visited
India, the first trip by a Pakistani head of state in seven
years. Last year Pakistan promised India most-favoured nation
trading status.
But potential flashpoints between the two nations remain.
They include a long-running dispute over the mountainous
province of Kashmir, currently divided between the two nations;
Indian dams that Pakistanis say threaten their water supply and
possible future attacks like those in Mumbai.