KARACHI Jan 30 Pakistan's central bank kept its
benchmark policy rate unchanged at 6 percent on Saturday, the
State Bank of Pakistan governor told a news conference, citing
lower inflationary pressures and improved economic indicators.
The central bank has kept the rate at 6 percent since
September after a series of cuts to the benchmark over the
previous year.
Tumbling commodity and oil prices have helped ease inflation
in Pakistan, allowing the bank to cut rates as it tries to
revive an economy still struggling with low levels of capital
investment, falling exports and severe power shortages.
State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra said
he expected Pakistan's inflation rate for the financial year
ending in 2016 to remain between 3 and 4 percent.
"In view of positive economic indicators, lower inflationary
pressure and growth in large-scale manufacturing the monetary
policy committee has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged
at 6 percent," Wathra told reporters in Karachi, Pakistan's
financial hub.
Pakistan's economy grew 4.2 percent in the year to June
2015, short of a target of 5.1 percent, the central bank said
last month.
