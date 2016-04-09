KARACHI, Pakistan, April 9 Pakistan's central bank has kept its key policy rate at 6.0 percent for the second successive review, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Saturday.

In a statement, the State Bank cited improved demand, an increase in credit to the private sector and better supply-side conditions for its decision. "With improved business sentiment, lower input prices and better energy availability, supply conditions have improved as well," said the statement.

At its last assesment on Jan 30, the State Bank maintained the interest rate at 6.0 percent too, citing lower inflationary pressures and improved economic indicators. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Mark Heinrich)