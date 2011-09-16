KARACHI, Sept 16 Long-term investors were
further put off Pakistan's deeply troubled economy when the
start of the country's new financial year was marred by a
Taliban insurgency in the country's northwest and chronic power
shortages, analysts say.
Foreign investment in Pakistan fell 76.9 percent in the
first two months of the 2011/12 fiscal year (July-June) to $65.2
million due to a decrease in both direct and portfolio
investment, the central bank said on Friday.
Investment totalled $282.5 million in the first two months
of 2010/11 fiscal year.
FDI fell 39.9 percent in July-August 2011 to $112.4 million
from $186.9 million in the same period last year, the State Bank
of Pakistan said.
At least 400 people were killed in July and August in
violence in the country's main commercial hub and investors have
started shunning the country's main stock exchange.
Foreign portfolio investment fell 149.3 percent with
outflows of $47.1 million in the first two months of the fiscal
year 2011/12, compared with inflows of $95.6 million in the same
period last year.
Pakistan battered economy needed an International Monetary
Fund (IMF) emergency loan package, agreed in November 2008, to
help it avert a balance of payments crisis and shore up
reserves.
It received the fifth tranche of $1.13 billion of the $11
billion loan in May 2010.
