ISLAMABAD Aug 11 Pakistan is in the final
stages of negotiating a deal to increase its electricity imports
from Iran tenfold, a Pakistani government spokesman said
Tuesday, part of a push to boost trade if sanctions relating to
Iran's nuclear programme are phased out.
Pakistan's trade with Iran, worth $1.3 billion in the
financial year 2008-9, plummeted to $217 million dollars in the
2013-4 financial year.
The drop came after the United States, European Union and
U.N. imposed sanctions aimed at halting Iran's nuclear
programme, which Western powers suspected was aimed at creating
a nuclear bomb. A deal reached last month means the sanctions
could soon be phased out.
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said on Monday he backs the
U.S.-led international nuclear deal with Iran, moving President
Barack Obama one vote closer to locking in enough Senate votes
to make the deal fly.
Iran currently exports around 100 megawatts (MW) of
electricity to the areas of Pakistan that border Iran. Pakistan
is in the final stages of negotiating a deal that will increase
that to 1,000 MW, said Zafar Yab Khan, the spokesman for the
Ministry of Water and Power.
"It's likely to be finalised shortly," he said. "The power
purchase agreement would include a transmission line."
He declined to give details until the agreement is signed.
Energy-starved Pakistan suffers about 12 hours of power cuts
per day and is keen to import Iranian oil and gas, said Robina
Athar, additional secretary in Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce.
"The biggest issue right now is the payment mechanism," said
Athar. "Both central banks are in communication and hope to find
a mechanism before sanctions are lifted."
She said Pakistan was upgrading its current border post with
Iran and preparing to open a second one in anticipation of
greater trade.
Iran was interested in Pakistani textiles, surgical goods,
sports goods and agricultural products, she said. Pakistan
wanted energy products, iron and steel.
She said that Pakistan would set up industrial sites in the
impoverished border area, especially petrochemical storage, and
link the infrastructure to a $46 billion project with China
dubbed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Plans for a gas pipeline between Iran and Pakistan have also
been given new impetus, said Mobin Saulat, head of state-run
Inter State Gas Systems, which oversees the Pakistan's pipeline
network.
Most of the pipeline - stretching from Pakistan's industrial
heartland of Punjab to a planned terminal for liquefied natural
gas at Gwadar port in the south - would be built as part of the
Chinese project, Saulat said.
