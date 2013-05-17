ISLAMABAD May 17 Islamabad has authorised the
export of 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Iran in trade not
jeopardised by Western sanctions, to settle dues for
electricity supplied to Pakistan's energy-starved border areas,
the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
The shipment of 100,000 tonnes was to have been delivered to
Iran in mid-February but was delayed by preparations for
Pakistan's May 11 election.
"The wheat is being given to Iran against the outstanding
payment of $53 million for electricity supplied to Pakistani
border areas from the Iranian grid," ministry spokesman Mohammad
Ashraf said.
"The interim cabinet has approved the decision and exports
will be initiated as early as possible."
The European Union and the United States have imposed
toughened sanctions meant to discourage Tehran's nuclear
programme, which they say has a military purpose. Iran rejects
that claim, saying its programme aims at the peaceful production
of electricity.
Western sanctions do not target food shipments, but
financial measures have frozen Iranian companies out of much of
the global banking system, hindering payments for imports, on
which Iran relies for much of its food.
Pakistan is battling a chronic energy shortage, which is
inflaming public anger and stifling industry. Power outages can
last eight to 10 hours a day in cities, with much more frequent
cuts in rural areas.
"Pakistan is an energy-starved country facing severe power
cuts that are badly hampering industrial output," Ashraf said.
"Connecting far-flung areas to Pakistan's grid is a costly
affair."
Electricity from Iran costs Pakistan around $3 million a
month and is supplied to towns near the Iranian border,
including the port city of Gwadar.
Pakistan also says it is building a $7-billion gas pipeline
with Iran, despite U.S. pressure on Islamabad to back out of the
project.
(Editing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Nick Macfie)