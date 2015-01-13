Jan 13 Pakistan's central bank is launching a
second phase of a mass media campaign designed to raise
awareness and acceptance of Islamic finance among consumers in
the world's second most populous Muslim country.
The campaign is part of the central bank's five-year plan
for the industry. The new phase, announced at the end of
December, will shift from building the overall visibility of the
industry to educating consumers on the value proposition of
Islamic finance.
"There is desire among consumers to know more about Islamic
banking and address some crucial questions," central bank deputy
governor Saeed Ahmad said.
In October, the central bank released a country-wide study
showing latent demand for sharia-compliant finance; it
highlighted consumer outreach, rural banking and the need for
stand-alone Islamic banks as issues to be addressed.
The campaign aims to help the industry reach ambitious
targets including a 20 percent share of Pakistan's banking
system by 2020. As of September, the industry held an 9.9
percent share of banking assets and 10.7 percent of deposits,
central bank data shows.
Last week, the central bank launched a financial innovation
competition which will extend grants to develop new Islamic
finance products.
Regulators want to encourage more profit-sharing modes of
sharia-compliant finance such as musharaka, whose share of
overall Islamic financing in Pakistan reached double digits for
the first time in September at 10.1 percent, compared to 4.2
percent a year earlier.
Musharaka is a partnership in which two or more parties
agree to provide capital, share profits according to a
stipulated ratio, and share losses on the basis of equity
participation.
