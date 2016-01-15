MILAN Jan 15 Pakistan State Oil has dropped
plans to buy 60 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Royal
Dutch Shell after receiving a lower price from Qatar,
two trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Pakistan was to buy from Shell after the oil major submitted
the lowest price in a tender finalised late last year.
Before officially awarding the cargoes, Pakistani officials
managed to clinch a more favourable deal with Qatargas even
though it was not in the original tender, sources said.
Pakistan's minister of petroleum, while finalising a delayed
long-term LNG import deal with Qatar, in parallel arranged for
the additional 60 shipments, the sources said.
Qatargas will supply the cargoes at a price of 13.37 percent
of a barrel of crude oil, one of the sources said.
