DUBAI Oct 13 Pakistan Refinery is in
talks with international banks over a potential syndicated loan,
bankers involved in the discussions said.
The loan proceeds will be used to double Pakistan Refinery's
refining capacity, they said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Talks are at an early stage, the bankers said, with one of
them saying that that no mandate has been awarded yet.
Pakistan Refinery was incorporated as a public limited
company in 1960. It has a processing capacity of 47,000 barrels
per day of crude oil.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane
Merriman)