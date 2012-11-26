ISLAMABAD Nov 26 A bomb was found on Monday
under the car of a prominent Pakistani journalist who the
Taliban had threatened over his coverage of a schoolgirl the
militants shot, his employer said.
A half-kilogram (1 lb) of explosives was found under the
vehicle of the senior journalist for the Geo News television
station, Hamid Mir, while parked at his home in the capital,
Islamabad. A bomb disposal squad defused the bomb.
"I was told a few days ago that my name was mentioned in a
letter written to the Interior Ministry and in that, there was a
threat," Mir told reporters.
The government had offered a reward of 50 million
rupees($500,000) for information on those responsible for the
bomb, Interior Minister Rehman Malik told reporters.
Pakistan's Taliban had threatened to attack Mir and other
journalists for their coverage of their shooting of teenager
Malala Yousufzai in October.
Yousufzai has become prominent because of her campaigning in
support of education for girls in her home district in northwest
Pakistan's Swat Valley.
She is recovering in a hospital in Britain.
Her shooting was the culmination of years of campaigning
that had pitted the girl against one of Pakistan's most ruthless
Taliban commanders, Maulana Fazlullah.
Fazlullah and his men had taken over the Swat Valley and
blown up girls' schools and publicly executed those they deemed
immoral. An army offensive in Swat forced many Taliban fighters
to flee.
Pakistan is one of the world's most dangerous countries for
jounalists, according to press freedom groups.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)