PESHAWAR Pakistan Nov 25 Death threats,
bombings and getting attacked is part of the job for many
Pakistani journalists but they say one of the biggest barriers
to seeking counselling to help cope is the stigma that they need
it - and others in the business talking about it.
The nuclear-armed nation is plagued by a Taliban insurgency,
deadly criminal gangs, extrajudicial executions and rising
sectarian killings.
Immersion in the extreme violence and daily threats mean
many Pakistani journalists suffer from post traumatic stress
disorder, health professionals said this week during the opening
of the country's first trauma centre for journalists.
The centre is supposed to help address Pakistan's massive
shortfall of trained counsellors and help journalists deal with
the psychological fallout of reporting bombings, militancy and
drone strikes.
Many of the problems that plague journalists also trouble
frontline security forces, bomb technicians and civilians. Few
receive help - Pakistan has only 450 practising clinical
psychologists for 180 million citizens, industry professionals
said.
But many journalists say the fear of exposure by cutthroat
colleagues keeps those in the industry from seeking help. The
competition for jobs is intense, and the country's largest
journalist union is split into feuding factions.
"The major challenge is your colleagues ... They speak
against you," said Jamshed Baghwan, a television journalist for
Express News. His family home has been attacked three times but
he doesn't need counselling, he said.
That's why the new German-funded Competence and Trauma
Centre for Journalists, nestled amid the rose gardens and brick
university buildings in the northwestern provincial capital of
Peshawar, says it keeps patient confidentiality absolute.
Dr Erum Irshad, head of the university's psychology
department, said that 14 of 20 journalists who participated in a
pilot study suffered from severe stress. No larger studies
exist. Seven journalists had already sought help, she said.
Journalists at the opening told Reuters stories of being
kidnapped by the Taliban, wading through hundreds of body parts
at mass bombings, or witnessing decapitations. But all said they
would be reluctant to seek help.
Journalists who sought help privately say many counsellors
are not equipped to deal with their daily exposure to violence.
One journalist told Reuters he saw three private
psychologists and a psychiatrist after suffering severe panic
attacks caused by death threats and violence he had witnessed.
Their advice: pray more.
"This is a very neglected field," said Professor Syed Haroon
Ahmed, head of the Pakistan Association for Mental Health.
"People are not dying, so it is not a priority."
