QUETTA Pakistan Aug 14 Blasts and sustained gunfire were heard near Quetta airport in western Pakistan on Thursday night, residents and security officials said.

Helicopters were also reported to be flying overhead.

The gunfire had lasted for around half an hour so far, residents said, and was still going on. (Reporting by Gul Yousufzai; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)