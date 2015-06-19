By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, June 19
ISLAMABAD, June 19 Islamist militant propaganda
websites and social media accounts in South Asia are promoting
Islamic State at the expense of al Qaeda, analysts said on
Friday, highlighting the rivalry between the two global militant
groups.
Disaffected Taliban factions have started to look towards
Islamic State, impressed by its rapid capture of territory in
Syria and Iraq, though there is no evidence it is providing
substantial material support to the Taliban.
The popularity of IS comes at the expense of al Qaeda, whose
deep pockets and foreign fighters once readily attracted local
commanders. But al Qaeda has been decimated by drone strikes and
its traditional influence severely eroded.
"The Taliban and al Qaeda have almost been written out of
the picture," said Omar Hamid, the head of Asia analysis at IHS
Country Risk. "Most of these sites have converted their content
to an Islamic State (IS) platform."
So far the IS social media campaign has not been matched by
material support to South Asian groups such as the Taliban, he
said, but it has helped gather dissatisfied splinter groups
around Islamic State.
A few Afghan commanders have sworn allegiance to IS, saying
they oppose peace talks between the government and Taliban.
Others have questioned whether reclusive one-eyed Taliban leader
Mullah Omar, who has close ties to al Qaeda, is alive.
In Pakistan, home to a separate but allied Taliban
insurgency, the leadership of the Taliban is hotly disputed.
Some factions there also swore allegiance to Islamic State,
cementing their vow by beheading a soldier and posting the video
online.
This week, the Afghan Taliban sent a letter to Islamic
State's leader, urging the group to stop recruiting in
Afghanistan.
"Twelve months ago, a majority of social media sites in Urdu
or Pashto had around 70 percent (of content) related to South
Asian jihadi groups," Hamid said, referring to two languages
commonly spoken in Pakistan and Afghanistan. "It changed to
about 95 percent IS content by September last year."
Hamid, a former Pakistani counter-terror police officer,
analysed dozens of militant Twitter and Facebook profiles and
militant propaganda sites.
Pakistan's government has repeatedly promised to ban jihadi
websites but most remain online. A spokesman for the country's
telecoms authority could not say how many militant websites had
been banned.
Islamic State is definitely gaining in popularity at the
expense of al Qaeda, said Saifullah Mahsud, head of
Islamabad-based thinktank the FATA Research Centre.
"Islamic State is the new poster boy," he said. "But the
ideology has been around a long time."
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)