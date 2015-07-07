WANA, Pakistan, July 7 A Taliban gunman on
Tuesday shot and killed a Pakistani soldier in an attack on an
army bunker in the country's northwestern region that is a
hotbed of Islamist militant activity, an official said.
The attack in South Waziristan, a mountainous region on the
country's border with Afghanistan, comes as the military presses
an offensive against Pakistani Taliban hideouts in neighbouring
North Waziristan.
An intelligence official said Taliban militants hiding in
the mountains fired into the army outpost, killing one solider
and wounding another.
"The army shot back, but the enemy hid in the forest cover,"
the official said on condition of anonymity, because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Pakistan began a major offensive in North Waziristan last
summer to drive out Pakistani Taliban and other extremist
Islamist militants who launch attacks on government and civilian
targets from strongholds there.
The army is meeting fierce resistance as it moves further
into the lower-lying areas of the Shawal Valley, the Taliban's
last stronghold in North Waziristan, military officials said.
Over the weekend, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in
three separate attacks in North and South Waziristan.
