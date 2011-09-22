(Adds Baluchistan official's comment)
* TCC officials hoped for positive response this month
* $3.3 bln project facing difficulties since last year
* Reko Diq would be largest FDI in Pakistan mining
By Zeeshan Haider
ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 Pakistan's Baluchistan
province has objected to a mining lease being sought by a joint
venture between Antofagasta and Barrick Gold ,
further delaying a major planned copper and gold project in the
country's southwest.
London-listed Antofagasta and Canadian group Barrick Gold
are partners in the Tethyan Cooper Co (TCC) joint venture which
has a 75 percent interest in the Reko Diq project and submitted
an application for a licence in February.
Samia Ali Shah, a spokeswoman for TCC, which has been
meeting Pakistani officials in recent months in the hope a
decision would be reached in September, said Baluchistan had
raised "observations" to its application for a mining licence.
"We have been asked to reply to the observations raised by
the government of Baluchistan within 30 days," she said.
A Baluchistan official who asked not to be named confirmed
provincial chief minister Nawab Mohammad Aslam Raisani had
raised "objections" to the granting of a licence.
"The TCC was served the notice of objections yesterday
(Wednesday)," he said.
Antofagasta and Barrick spent $200 million in 2006 buying
the exploration licence from rival BHP .
SECOND MAJOR PROJECT
Reko Diq -- which will be only the second
significant project in the mineral-rich region, along with
smaller, Chinese-operated Saindak -- holds an estimated 5.9
billion tonnes of mineral resources, with an average copper
grade of 0.41 percent and an average gold grade of 0.22 grams
per tonne.
The $3.3 billion project has faced difficulties since last
year when Baluchistan said it would cancel the project amid
growing anger over outsiders exploiting natural resources in
Pakistan's biggest and poorest province.
Baluchistan was initially barred by Pakistan's supreme court
from giving approval until a separate investigation over the
awarding of the concession to TCC was over. In May, the court
said the provincial government could decide on the lease.
If approved, the Reko Diq will mark the largest foreign
direct investment into Pakistan mining and a major investment in
Baluchistan, which TCC said could transform the region. At its
peak, it is likely to employ 11,000 people.
Separatist guerrillas in Baluchistan, on the border with
Afghanistan and Iran, have for decades been fighting a low-level
insurgency for control of provincial gas and mineral resources,
which they say are unfairly exploited by the country's richer
and more powerful provinces.
The project is expected to produce 200,000 tonnes of copper
and 250,000 ounces of gold per year. The start of production has
been pushed back one or two years from the original 2015 date.
