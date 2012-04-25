UPDATE 5-South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief
ISLAMABAD, April 25 Pakistan successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Wednesday, the military said, less than a week after rival India tested a missile capable of delivering nuclear warheads as far as Beijing and Eastern Europe.
Pakistan's Shaheen-1A is an intermediate range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets in India. Military officials declined to specify the range of the missile.
The missile's impact point was in the Indian Ocean.
India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars since they were carved out of British India in 1947. They conduct missile tests regularly and inform each other in advance.
Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in May 1998, shortly after India conducted similar tests.
U.S. intelligence estimates last year put the number of nuclear weapons deployed by Pakistan at 90 to 110. Analysts say the strategic U.S. ally's nuclear arsenal is the fastest growing in the world.
Pakistan, like neighbouring India, is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). (Reporting by Sheree Sardar and Qasim Nauman; Editing by Rebecca Conway and Robert Birsel)
