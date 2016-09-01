UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KARACHI, Sept 1 Two American climbers have gone missing in Pakistan while attempting to climb a mountain, and bad weather was preventing a rescue, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Thursday.
The climbers, Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson, were attempting to summit the 6,960-metre (22,835-feet) Ogre-II peak in the Karakoram mountain range but did not return when they were expected to, said Karrar Haidri, a spokesman for the Alpine Club.
"Families of both the climbers are in contact with the local tour operator," Haidri said.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Islamabad said it was aware of the case and was also in touch with the climbers' families. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources